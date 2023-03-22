CHICAGO — Two Chicago officers were injured after a driver ran a red light and crashed into their police vehicle, according to authorities.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of North Sheridan on the city’s Far North Side.

According to police, two officers were transported to an area hospital after their vehicle was struck in the intersection by a car that failed to stop at the red light.

Three people were taken into custody, including a female juvenile that was transported to St. Francis Hospital in an unknown condition, police say.

No other injuries were reported. Police said the vehicle that struck the officers may have been stolen.