2 Chicago officers injured after West Side crash

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were injured after their SUV crashed on the city’s West Side.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday while the officers were traveling westbound on Chicago Avenue while responding to a call.

As they were going through an intersection at Pulaski Road, they swerved to avoid another vehicle, which is when they crashed. Their SUV wrapped around a light pole.

One of the officers gave a “hang loose” sign to waiting officers while on the gurney.

Both officers are at Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition.