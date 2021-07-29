2 Chicago hospitals named among nation’s best, poll says

CHICAGO — Two Chicago area medical centers were named among the best in the nation, according to a recent poll by U.S. News and World Report’s best hospital rankings for 2020-21.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital once again made the top-10 list, ranking at No. 10 overall. The hospital ranked 10th in the country and first overall in the state of Illinois.

Rush University Medical Center was ranked nine spots behind Northwestern Memorial Hospital, No. 19 overall, and second-best in Illinois.

The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab took the top spot for rehabilitation in the United States for the 31st consecutive year.

The 2021-22 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll ranking factors included survival and re-admission rates, patient experience, patient safety and nurse staffing.

The top-rated hospital in the nation went to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

Click here to view the U.S. News Best Hospitals 2021-22 Honor Roll list.