CHICAGO — Two hospitals in Chicago are standouts in a new nationals ranking.

Rush University Medical Center has broken into the Top 20 on the U.S. News & World Report’s list of nation’s best hospitals. Rush now ranks 17th.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital is 10th on the list for the second straight year, and the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, formerly the Rehab Institute of Chicago, is ranked the nation’s best rehab for the 30th straight year.