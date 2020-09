CHICAGO — Two Chicago firefighters were injured after battling a fire in Little Italy Friday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., CFD responded to the 1100 block of West Taylor Street on the report of a fire in a three-story building.

One firefighter was taken to Stroger and the other was transported to Rush. Their injuries are not serious, CFD said.

The fire was struck out and there is no word on what caused it at this time.