WASHINGTON – Two local students recently advanced to the semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee being held in suburban Washington, D.C.

The girls are two of 56 kids who made it through to the next round.

Both Annette Chu, a 7th grader at GEMS World Academy Chicago, and Daphne Gil, an 8th grader from Alan B. Shepard Middle School, are still in the running for the top prize.

The semifinals will be held Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m.