CHICAGO — A mother and daughter from Evanston are missing and family members say they fear the two are among those being held hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Family members say Natali Raanan and her mother Judith Tai Raanan were visiting relatives in Nahal Oz, near Gaza, when the attacks began over the weekend.

Raanan’s father told WGN-TV that he has not heard from either of the two since Friday, Oct. 6.

Family members say the two arrived in Israel on Monday, Sept. 2.

Deerfield High School released the following statement on Monday night:

It is with great sadness that I share we have received word that DHS alumna, Natalie Raanan (Class of 2023), who was visiting family in Israel, has been reported missing. Her family fears that she has been taken hostage by Hamas. Unfortunately, we have no additional information at this time. We keep Natalie and her family in our hearts, along with all the innocent lives lost, wounded and impacted by the terrorist attack. DHS Principal Dr. Kathryn Anderson

According to the Associated Press, Hamas and other militants in Gaza say over 130 soldiers and civilians who were captured from inside Israel are being held.

President Joe Biden confirmed over the weekend that at least 11 Americans have been killed in the attacks and says he believes Americans are among those being held hostage.