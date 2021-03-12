2 charged in theft of $400K from Chicago HIV services agency

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors have accused two workers of stealing nearly $400,000 from a Chicago nonprofit that provides help for people with HIV, leaving it on the brink of closure after more than three decades.

Forty-two-year-old Andrea Peoples was charged with felony theft of more than $100,000.

Her co-defendant and close friend, 54-year-old Tijana Timatyos, was charged with theft of over $10,000.

Prosecutors said the thefts from Chicago House enabled the women to finance a lavish lifestyle.

The Chicago Tribune reports that prosecutors say Peoples, who was the nonprofit’s chief financial officer, stole more than $350,000, while Timatyos’ thefts totaled about $48,600.