CHICAGO — Two busloads of migrants arrived in Chicago from Texas Wednesday afternoon and the city expects five more to arrive later in the day.

Dozens of migrants, including adults and several children, were greeted by officials with the Office of Emergency Management & Communications (OEMC) upon arrival in Chicago on Wednesday. A group of people with the New Life Centers also welcomed the migrants with coats and bags filled with basic necessities.

A migrant from Venezuela said she traveled with her husband, two children, and other relatives on an over 24 hour bus ride from Texas.

But before arriving in Chicago, the Venezuelan family had a long and dangerous two month journey from their home country, including being robbed and kidnapped.

She said her only worry will be the cold, but she’s happy to be in a great city like Chicago and plans on staying with a relative who lives here.

“My family is really very grateful for everything they are doing for us migrants. It is very nice how they receive us, help us and all those things,” the Venezuelan woman said.

Many migrants have left the city as winter quickly approaches, but those who are still here are reportedly waiting for friends or family to pick them up.

As of Wednesday, more than 500 migrants are still waiting to be placed in a shelter, while the city expects five more buses to arrive Wednesday evening.