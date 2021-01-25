2 brothers accuse Father Pfleger of sexual abuse

CHICAGO — The two brothers accusing Father Michael Pfleger of sexual abuse from 40 years ago are speaking on the record.

The brothers, both in their early 60s, sat in the shadow Monday at their attorneys office — not wanting to reveal their identies. They both allege the abuse started before Pfleger went to St. Sabina Church in 1981.

One of the brothers calling it grooming, with special attention paid to him, and detailed the time he spent at the church rectory — sometimes overnight — where the sexual nature of his allegations happened.

At this same time, supporters of Pfleger rallied in his support outside St. Sabina, saying the man they’ve known for 40 years is nt the man being described.

The brothers say they didnt talk to each other or anyone else about the abuse until just a few weeks ago. One of them calling his attorney, then his brother, before telling his wife.

“I’ve been harboring this and holding this in for many years. This situation that happened to me when I was a child,” one man said.

The brothers no longer live in Chicago, and were flown in for this press conference.

St. Sabina Church leaders say the allegations were made public after Pfleger received a letter in the mail from his accusers, asking for a $20,000 pay out. They liken it to extortion.

The archiodese has removed Pfleger from his post while they investigate the allegations.