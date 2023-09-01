CHICAGO — Two separate bodies were recovered from beaches on the North Side Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the body of an identified male was found near the 1000 block of West Columbia Avenue in Rogers Park at Columbia Beach around 5:45 a.m. and was pronounced dead on the scene.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified male was found near the 300 block of East Marine Drive around Montrose Beach at 7:40 a.m. and was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation for both occurances.

WGN is actively following both incidents and will update as more information is provided.