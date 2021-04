CHICAGO — Four adults and an infant were injured after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:55 a.m. on the northbound I-94 ramp to westbound I-290, according to preliminary information.

Four adults and a baby were transported with injures to local area hospitals.

No further information has been provided at this time.

The ramp from northbound I-94 to westbound I-290 is closed for the investigation.