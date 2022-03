CHICAGO — The first annual Shamrock’n the Block event was held in the West Loop Saturday, made complete with Guinness on tap and Irish dance troupes.

Dancers from Trinity Irish Dance Group and Sheila Healy Academy braved the frigid temperatures to put on a show for some Chicagoans eager to celebrate.

The event was initially scheduled for a 2020 debut, but it has been postponed each of the last two years.