CHICAGO — Chicago millionaire Willie Wilson says he is already looking into other possible giveaways after his second round of free fuel drew long lines of cars stretched for blocks.

Expanding on last week’s freebie, starting at 7 a.m., drivers waited to collect their $50 worth of gasoline until Wilson’s tab reached $1 million.

Wilson called the gas giveaway a success after footing the bill for hundreds of awaiting motorists across nearly 50 gas stations.

“We did it in different neighborhoods. It didn’t matter what color you are, or nothing like that,” Wilson said. “We wanted Black, whites, Asian, Latino, the whole nine yards.”

Drivers who spoke with WGN News thanked Wilson for the free fill-up.

“I’m grateful for this. You see my tank? Its empty,” one motorist said.

Thursday’s giveaway saw less confusion and more structure. Cars were not allowed to line up overnight. Officials issued drivers awaiting courtesy fuel a sticker, representing their place in line.

Wilson thanked Chicago officials and city employees for their help in organizing.

“I want to thank the police department, Cook County Sheriff and the Chicago officers and other law enforcement involved in this,” Wilson said.

Wilson, 73, is a self-made millionaire whose generosity has included Cook County Jail bail postings and property tax payments for struggling homeowners.

Gas prices have been rising nationwide. On Thursday, the cost of gas inched close to $5 per gallon in the Chicago metro area, up from a little more than $3 a year ago, according to AAA.

Wilson says if fuel prices continue to rise, he may hold another gas giveaway. In the meantime, the former mayoral candidate says venture in perishable goods may be next.

“We are in conversations with some of the grocery store chains and that’s a good possibility that’s going to happen,” Wilson said. “Food is high.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.