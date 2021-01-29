19-year-old man arrested for alleged road rage shooting on Eisenhower

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man has been arrested after an alleged expressway shooting last fall.

Jesse Martinez, 19, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm following an investigation by Illinois State Police and the FBI.

On the night of Nov. 17, police responded to westbound I-290 near Laramie Avenue on the report of a shooting. Police said a man and woman were traveling when shots were fired at the vehicle following a road rage incident.

The woman was not struck, but the man, located in the passenger seat, was shot and suffered life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Martinez was arrested in the 2500 block of East 97th Street. He is being held without bond.