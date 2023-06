CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man died following a shooting Sunday night in Humboldt Park.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North Pulaski on the report of a shooting.

Officers at the scene located a 19-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was original transported in critical condition and died at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody.