CHICAGO — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition following a crash Thursday on the Southwest Side.

Authorities responded to the 2700 block of South Western just after 10 p.m. on the report of a crash.

A Honda sedan, driven by a 20-year-old man, swerved into traffic and struck a light pole. A 19-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

The driver and three other passengers refused care on the scene.