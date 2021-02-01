18-year-old woman killed in Joliet crash

JOLIET, Ill. — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Joliet, according to police.

Police said officers responded to reports of a crash with injuries near the intersection of Louise Ray Parkway and Valley Avenue just after 6:05 a.m. Monday.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined that a SUV driven by the 18-year-old woman was traveling northwest on Louise Ray Parkway when the vehicle lost control and entered the southbound lane.

Her vehicle was then struck by a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old man traveling south on Louise Ray Parkway. The preliminary investigation determined that road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.