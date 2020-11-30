18-year-old woman critically injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was about to enter a vehicle just after 1:15 a.m. near the 5700 block of South May Street when she was shot in the face and neck.

According to police, an 18-year-old man she was with placed her into her car and drove way, but crashed into a tree in a median in the 5500 block of South May Street.

The 18-year-old woman was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where she is in critical condition.

Police said the 18-year-old man did not see who opened fire or knew where the shots came from. He suffered a graze wound to the neck and refused medical treatment.

There is currently no one in custody, and the incident is under investigation.