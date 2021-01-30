18-year-old man injured in shooting at downtown hotel

Chicago News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a hotel in Chicago’s Near North Side neighborhood Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the man was in a room at the Hampton Inn in the 0-100 block of West Illinois Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. when an unknown person entered the room with a weapon and opened fire.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News