18-year-old man injured in shooting at downtown hotel

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a hotel in Chicago’s Near North Side neighborhood Saturday evening, according to police.

Police said the man was in a room at the Hampton Inn in the 0-100 block of West Illinois Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. when an unknown person entered the room with a weapon and opened fire.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.