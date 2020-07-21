18-year-old man in serious condition after apparent Irving Park drive-by shooting

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Irving Park.

At around 5 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Irving Park Road on the report of a shooting.

Police said an 18-year-old an was walking down the sidewalk when a dark-colored SUV pulled up. Somebody then pulled out a gun and start shooting, then fled.

The man was shot in the chest, leg and back and was transported to Mount Sinai in serious condition.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.

If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.