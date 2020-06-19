WATCH LIVE
18 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago within 12-hour span

CHICAGO — Eighteen people were shot, three fatally, within a span of 12 hours in Chicago.

The latest incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East 79th Street. Police said three people were outside on a sidewalk when an unknown man walked up to the group and began firing shots. A 52-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and did not seek medical treatment. A 45-year-old woman was shot in the right ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A person of interest was taken in for further investigation. The incident is ongoing at this time by Area 2 Detectives.

In another incident, officers responded to calls of shots fired around midnight in the 6300 block of South King Drive. Upon arrival, police discovered a 23-year-old man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one in custody. Area 1 Detectives are investigating.

Another incident happened around 8:35 p.m. Thursday in the 7700 block of South Sangamon. Police said a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 30-year-old man was also shot and transported to St. Bernard Hospital where he later died.

