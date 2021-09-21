18 Illinois schools named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

PALATINE, Ill. — Eighteen Illinois schools have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Schools get this special honor based on academic performance or programs closing achievement gaps.

The U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona traveled Tuesday to Sundling Junior High School in Palatine, an awardee school this year, to make the announcement. Gov. JB Pritzker joined in the celebration.

Cardona talked about the importance of the return to in-person learning and the need to make up for lost learning during the pandemic.

For more than a year now, schools in Illinois and across the country have had to adjust to life in a pandemic.

The Illinois schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

Centralia – Raccoon Consolidated School District 1, Raccoon Consolidated School District 1.

Chicago – Disney II Magnet High School, City of Chicago School District 299.

Chicago – Prosser Career Academy High School, City of Chicago School District 299.

Chicago – Walter Payton College Preparatory High School, City of Chicago School District 299.

Clarendon Hills – Prospect Elementary School, Hinsdale Community Consolidated School District 181.

Eldorado – Eldorado Middle School, Eldorado Community Unit School District 4.

Highland Park – Braeside Elementary School, North Shore School District 112.

Hinsdale – Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale Township High School District 86.

Lake Forest – Lake Forest High School, Lake Forest Community High School District 115.

Lake Villa – Prince Of Peace School, Archdiocese of Chicago School District.

Mundelein – Carmel Catholic High School, Carmel Catholic.

Northbrook – Maple School, Northbrook/Glenview School District 30.

Oak Brook – Butler Junior High School, Butler School District 53.

Okawville – Okawville Grade School, West Washington County Community School District 10.

Palatine – Walter R. Sundling Junior High School, Palatine Community Consolidated School District 15.

Park Ridge – Lincoln Middle School, Park Ridge-Niles School District #64.

Taylorville – Taylorville Jr High School, Taylorville Community Unit School District 3.

Westmont – Westmont High School, Community Unit School District 201.

The next stop for Secretary Cardona is a tour of ACCESS Hawthorne Family Health Center. Also making a stop there, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

On Tuesday afternoon, Secretary Cardona will visit Chicago State University for a roundtable with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.