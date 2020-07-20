18 arrested after federal investigation into heroin, fentanyl in Chicago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City. New York State Attorney General Eric Scheiderman’s office announced Friday that authorities in New […]

CHICAGO – 18 have been arrested following a federal investigation into heroin and fentanyl in Chicago.

The defendants allegedly participated in a drug trafficking operation that was responsible for distributing approximately 12.6 kilograms of heroin, more than 23 kilograms of heroin laced with fentanyl or fentanyl-analogue, and 2.56 kilograms of heroin laced with both fentanyl and fentanyl analogue, according to a criminal complaint.

Federal agents said most of the alleged drug trafficking occurred in Humboldt Park.

During the multi-year investigation, dubbed “Operation Monticello’s Revenge,” agents targeting drug traffickers in the 1000 block of North Monticello Avenue. DEA and Chicago police officers said they made around 80 undercover purchases during the investigation.

Most of the 18 federal defendants were arrested last week and have begun making initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Chicago. In addition to the federal defendants, four other individuals were charged in state court and will be prosecuted by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The following individuals have been charged in the drug conspiracy.

Sam Howard, 32

Willie Tate, 45

Kelvin Franklin, 28

Steven Dyer, 43

Morrio Bonds, 37

Antonio Lee, 39

Dwayne Peterson, 36

Anthony Davis, 30

Floyd Stewart, 35

Will Howard, 29

Torian Johnson, 26

James Hughes, 36

Kamron Garraway, 27

Savan Ward, 28

Jeremy Hamilton, 31

Johnnie Daniels, 34

Robert Stuckey, 20

Bryant Barnes, 29