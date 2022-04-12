CHICAGO — A 17-year-old girl was critically wounded when someone shot her as she drove on the South Side.

The shooting took place near the corner of 95th Street and Champlain Avenue, right by Chicago State University, before 8:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Police said a dark colored vehicle approached the driver’s Honda and fired off rounds in her direction. She was shot on the left side of the head.

The 17-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she underwent surgery. Police’s last update listed her in critical condition.

Police did not say if she was the intended target.

No one has been taken into custody.