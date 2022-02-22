17-year-old pepper-sprayed on CTA Red Line; suspect sought

CHICAGO — Chicago police say a teenage girl was attacked with pepper spray on the CTA Red Line.

Police say it happened Monday around 10:30 on the platform at 11th and State.

Officers say the attacker walked up to a 17-year-old girl and sprayed her with pepper spray before taking off.

First responders transported the victim to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.