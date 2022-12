CHICAGO — A teen girl died and several people were hurt early Monday morning following a single-vehicle crash on the South Side.

At around 1:15 a.m., authorities responded to the 300 block of West 51st Street on the report of a crash.

Authorities said a van with six occupants inside struck a center median.

A 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead and five others were transported to the University of Chicago and Provident in fair condition.

No other information is available at this time.