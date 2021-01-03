17-year-old boy killed, two others injured in Volo shooting

VOLO, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy was killed and two others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Volo, according to police.

Police said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning to the intersection of Route 12 and Route 120 for a fight in progress, finding three individuals in a parking lot in the 30400 block of Route 12.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows a 35-year-old man of Round Lake Beach had his vehicle stolen several days ago. At approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday, he found his stolen car near the intersection of Route 12 and Route 120, where it was occupied by two 17-year-old boys of Carol Stream.

The two fled from the 35-year-old man in the stolen vehicle before the car ran out of gas approximately one mile south of Route 120. The two pulled into a parking lot where a struggle ensued between the three men.

One of the men revealed a firearm and opened fire, striking both 17-year-old boys. One of the 17-year-old boys was pronounced dead at the scene. The other teen was struck by the gunfire and sustained serious injuries.

The 35-year-old man sustained non-gunshot wounds and did not need medical treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.