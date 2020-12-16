17-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Chicago Tuesday night.

Police said the teen, identified as Jayden Brown, was hit by gunfire in the 3800 block of Guthrie Street. Brown was pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports his death was ruled a homicide according to autopsy results released Wednesday morning.

Two other people were injured in the shooting. No one is in custody.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.