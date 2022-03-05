16-year-old Wheaton Warrenville South student killed in one-vehicle crash

WHEATON, Ill. — A 16-year-old Wheaton Warrenville South High School student was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Wheaton Friday afternoon, school officials confirmed.

Wheaton police said a fatal one-vehicle crash occurred at 4:53 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Butterfield Road and Orchard Road, where a vehicle crashed into a pole at the southwest corner of the intersection.

School officials confirmed Saturday that the driver of the vehicle was student Holden Wight, who was a junior at Wheaton Warrenville South.

The following statement was released by District 200 officials:

“Sadly, the person involved in the accident was Holden Wight, a junior at our school. Our hearts and prayers are with Holden’s family and friends. Losing a member of our school community is incredibly tragic, sad and very difficult to comprehend.

Our Student Services Team is here to support our students, staff and school community as they process this tragedy. Mental Health awareness and support is an important topic to the Wight family and our Wheaton Warrenville South school community.

Our Student Services Team will be available at Wheaton Warrenville South today, Saturday, March 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to support students and staff. Those needing support should enter the building through the main entrance at Door 1. Additionally, the Wheaton Warrenville South Team has put together this resource for our school community on how to address grief.

We know that processing this tragedy will certainly take time. Our school community has been through a lot the last few years and we are a stronger and closer school community as a result. Now is the time for us to continue to come together to support our entire Tiger Nation and our team is committed to doing just that. Students and staff – please reach out to us for anything that you need.”