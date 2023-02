CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Sunday night on the West Side.

At around 6:55 p.m., police responded to the 5300 block of West Madison on the report of a pedestrian struck.

Police said a 24-year-old was driving eastbound on Madison when two males were crossing the middle of the street.

A 16-year-old boy was struck and transported to Stroger in critical condition by the driver.

Two citations were issued.