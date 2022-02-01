16-year-old shot near Albany Park elementary school

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot near an elementary school in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood Tuesday.

Police said a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were in the 5000 block of North Harding Avenue near Volta Elementary School around 12:30 p.m.

The teens were approached by two people who fired shots then fled, according to police.

Bullet casings litter the sidewalk at Strong & Harding in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood. Reports of a 16-year-old girl shot wounded. The brazen act happening close to 10 am across the street from Volta Elementary ⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/FurWbN6sOP — Julian Crews (@JulianCrewsWGN) February 1, 2022

The girl was shot in her right shoulder and taken to the hospital. Police said she ihas stabilized.

The male was not injured.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.