CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in the Loop.

The stabbing happened around 11:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 0-100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the teen was in a physical altercation with another female, who then took out a knife and stabbed the victim twice in the chest. The female offender fled the scene.

The 16-year-old was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The medical examiner has identified the teen as Heaven Taylor.

No one is in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating.