16-year-old girl seriously injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl is seriously injured following a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said the teen was walking to a friend’s house in the 6300 block of South Morgan Street just before 3:20 a.m. when she heard shots and felt pain.

The girl sustained four gunshot wounds, three striking her in the pelvic area. She was transported to St. Bernard Hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.