16-year-old girl missing from South Elgin last seen nearly 3 weeks ago

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — A 16-year-old girl last seen leaving South Elgin High School earlier this month remains missing, with the girl’s parents believing their daughter ran away with an older man.

Olivia Marie Morin was last seen nearly three weeks ago in the afternoon of Nov. 5 just outside South Elgin High School. Since she has been gone, Morin’s parents have taken to social media to spread the word.

“She’s not happy with her life situation right now because we do not have the money to give her for the expensive things that her friends have,” Robert Morin said.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, over 27,000 children left home in what is determined as an endangered runaway.

In time, 92 percent of those defined as runaways reunited with their families at some point, at least temporarily.

In some cases runaways get trafficked, sparking fear in Olivia’s parents who do not believe she is able to survive in her current situation.

Olivia’s parents received information that she may have been downstate in Tazewell County yesterday, but have not received any more leads since.