16-year-old boy shot in head, killed near University of Chicago

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed Tuesday afternoon near the University of Chicago.

Just 4 p.m., CPD and University of Chicago police responded to the 6200 block of South Greenwood on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head by a suspect who fled into a residence on the same block. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 45 minutes earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 3300 block of South Prairie.

One person of interest is in custody, police said. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.