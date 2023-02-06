CHICAGO — Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South Keeler. Police said the 16-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when two men exited a dark sedan and began shooting at him.

The teen was shot in the upper chest and transported in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.