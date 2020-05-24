16-year-old boy dies following Washington Park shooting

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CHICAGO – A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Washington Park and later died at the hospital.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 6100 block of South Indiana Avenue.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was outside when a suspect approached him and fired shots. The boy was transported to University of Chicago Medicine where he later died.

A possible suspect was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit in the 5900 block of South Prairie.

A weapon was recovered from the scene. Area One detectives continue to investigate.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.