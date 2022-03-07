16-year-old boy dies after being struck by 2 different vehicles in Burr Ridge

BURR RIDGE, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy has died after being struck by two different vehicles while crossing a busy stretch of road in Burr Ridge on Saturday night.

Police said the crash happened at 9:20 p.m. on Route 83 at Central Avenue, south of Interstate 55. Paramedics took the teen to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he died from his injuries.

According to Burr Ridge police, witnesses described two vehicles possibly involved in the crash: A dark colored SUV, possibly a 2014-2018 Jeep which will have passenger side front end damage and a dark colored SUV, possibly a 2013-2015 Toyota, which may have front and right side damage.

Investigators are also looking for a dark colored Acura SUV with Wisconsin license plates that was seen leaving the area, according to a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burr Ridge police at 630-323-8181 or text information anonymously to 888-777 begin the message with the word “TIP” followed by “BRPDCRASH.”