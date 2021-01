CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting early Saturday morning in Englewood, according to police.

Police said the teen was behind a residence in the 6800 block of South Green Street just after 12:55 a.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The boy was unconscious when officers arrived, and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.