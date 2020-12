CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is in custody and has been charged in connection with a fatal Bridgeport carjacking Monday.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody at approximately 11:00 p.m. on the evening of December 21 in the 200 block of West 73rd Street.

The boy was charged with one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle and two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.