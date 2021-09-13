16 District 202 schools in Plainfield hold remote learning Monday due to boil order

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — Due to a boil order issued in Plainfield, 16 schools that receive water from the Village of Plainfield in District 202 are holding remote learning on Monday.
The schools adhering to remote learning Monday are:
- Bonnie McBeth Learning Center/Ina Brixey Center
- Central Elementary
- Eagle Pointe Elementary
- Eichelberger Elementary
- Freedom Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- Walker’s Grove Elementary
- Wallin Oaks Elementary
- Heritage Grove Middle School
- Indian Trail Middle School
- Ira Jones Middle School
- John F. Kennedy Middle School
- Plainfield High School – Central Campus
- Plainfield North High School
- Plainfield East High School
- Plainfield Academy
The following schools in District 202 do not receive water from the village of Plainfield and are holding in-person classes on Monday:
- Charles Reed Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Crystal Lawns Elementary
- Grand Prairie Elementary
- Lakewood Falls Elementary
- Liberty Elementary
- Meadow View Elementary
- Ridge Elementary School
- River View Elementary
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary
- Wesmere Elementary
- Aux Sable Middle School
- Drauden Point Middle School
- Timber Ridge Middle School
- Plainfield South High School