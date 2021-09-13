16 District 202 schools in Plainfield hold remote learning Monday due to boil order

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — Due to a boil order issued in Plainfield, 16 schools that receive water from the Village of Plainfield in District 202 are holding remote learning on Monday.

The schools adhering to remote learning Monday are:

Bonnie McBeth Learning Center/Ina Brixey Center

Central Elementary

Eagle Pointe Elementary

Eichelberger Elementary

Freedom Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

Walker’s Grove Elementary

Wallin Oaks Elementary

Heritage Grove Middle School

Indian Trail Middle School

Ira Jones Middle School

John F. Kennedy Middle School

Plainfield High School – Central Campus

Plainfield North High School

Plainfield East High School

Plainfield Academy

The following schools in District 202 do not receive water from the village of Plainfield and are holding in-person classes on Monday:

Charles Reed Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Crystal Lawns Elementary

Grand Prairie Elementary

Lakewood Falls Elementary

Liberty Elementary

Meadow View Elementary

Ridge Elementary School

River View Elementary

Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Wesmere Elementary

Aux Sable Middle School

Drauden Point Middle School

Timber Ridge Middle School

Plainfield South High School