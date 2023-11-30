CHICAGO — Sure, Chicago may be known as the Windy City, but for now, we’re calling it Flavortown.

The Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, has featured dozens of Illinois restaurants on his hit Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” That includes multiple spots in Chicago, which you can visit yourself (if you haven’t already).

Here’s a look at Chicago locations frequented by Fieri at least once across the 45 seasons of his show.

La Scarola

The beloved Italian restaurant on West Grand Avenue is a favorite of Fieri. His go-to order? Veal Chop a la Gabe. La Scarola was featured in two episodes of Triple D, and is among the highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor.

Del Seoul

Found on N. Clark Street, Del Seoul serves food inspired by “the Korean ‘street foods’ of California, Asia and Korea.” It was the K-Town Chicken Wings that Fieri featured during a season 28 episode.

Saucy Porka

Saucy Porka — with locations in the South Loop, Hyde Park, and St. Louis — was also featured in a season 28 episode. It was their Asian-Style Paella and Pork Pozole Soup that made an appearance on “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

The Original Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria

Found on South Pulaski Road, was featured on multiple episodes of Triple D. They might be located in Chicago, but it was their thin-crust pizza that Guy Fieri enjoyed. Fieri isn’t the only celebrity Vito & Nick’s has served: Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy recently gave the spot a glowing review.

Kuma’s Corner

Kuma’s Corner, which now has multiple locations, claims to serve “the best burgers on the planet,” and Guy Fieri might just agree. It was even ranked the best Illinois restaurant visited by the Mayor of Flavortown by Mashed.com. Earlier this year, Kuma’s Corner landed in the top 10 best burger spots, according to Yelp.

Smoque BBQ

Recently ranked as one of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago, the N. Pulaski Road spot was featured on two episodes of Triple D. Fieri dubbed their brisket “capital T, tender.”

DMK Burger Bar

Another iconic Chicago burger spot, DMK Burger Bar, was also visited by Guy Fieri. He tried two burgers: the bison burger with blueberry barbecue sauce, goat cheese, and marinated onions, and the salmon burger with Thai curry mayonnaise and Asian coleslaw. You can find DMK Burger Bar on N. Sheffield Avenue, and at Soldier Field during games and events.

Irazu

The Costa Rican restaurant located on Milwaukee Avenue has appeared in multiple Triple D episodes. Guy Fieri enjoyed two of their dishes: fried Chicarron with pico de Gallo and Pepito sandwiches with steak, onions, and black beans.

Garifuna Flava

Garifuna Flava, serving traditional Belizean dishes, can be found on W. 63rd Street. On Triple D, Fieri got to try homemade hudut baruru, which is mashed plantains and fish stew. The restaurant also ranked as one of Chicago’s Best Viewer’s Choices.

Hopleaf Bar

If you’ve never been to Hopleaf, don’t be blinded by the ‘Bar’ in their name. As Fieri found out, Hopleaf is well-known for their beer, mussels, brisket sandwich, and head cheese charcuterie. It’s also a highly-rated bar within walking distance of a Red Line station. If you won’t make it out to Hopleaf anytime soon, you can catch a re-run of their Triple D episode on December 31, according to Food Network.

MFK.

Though a tiny spot located on W. Diversey Parkway, MFK. got a big spotlight from Guy Fieri. He featured their seafood fideos and crunchy prawn heads with XATO sauce during a season 28 episode.

Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen

The Jewish deli has been serving Chicago since the 1940s and was visited by Fieri during an episode dedicated to tasty traditions. He had the Reuben pastrami and stuffed cabbage during his visit, which you can rewatch on December 8 and 9, according to Food Network.

Sun Wah BBQ

Found on N. Broadway, the Chinese barbecue spot was featured in a season 29 episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.” Sun Wah BBQ’s roast pork and beef chow fun were both featured by Fieri. You can see the top-rated Chicago Chinese restaurant’s Triple D episode on December 29, according to Food Network.

Taste of Peru

Featured in multiple Triple D episodes, Fieri was a fan of Taste of Peru’s Lomo Saltado. You can find the Peruvian spot on N. Clark Street.

Tufano’s Vernon Park Tap

Found on W. Vernon Park Place, Tufano’s has been serving old-school Italian dishes for nearly 100 years. Being featured twice by Guy Fieri isn’t the restaurant’s only feat: it received an America’s Classic Award from the James Beard Foundation in 2008.

White Palace Grill

Located on S. Canal Street, White Palace Grill has been open since 1939 and is open all day, every day, year-round. During his season two visit, Fieri called the restaurant’s veal parmesan “the real deal.”

There were other Chicago spots visited by Guy Fieri that have since closed. That includes Cemitas Puebla, The Depot Diner, Glenn’s Diner, and Galewood Cookshack. Chicago Brauhaus also closed but was restored and reopened inside DANK Haus German American Cultural Center in Lincoln Square in 2020.

You can see all of Fieri’s Illinois stops here.

Notably missing from the list is another Chicago spot that has been in the limelight recently: Mr. Beef. The sandwich joint in Chicago’s River North is, of course, the inspiration behind FX’s hit series, “The Bear.” That isn’t keeping visitors from around the world from stopping by, though.