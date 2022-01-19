$15K reward offered for information in fatal shooting of mother of 6 on South Side

CHICAGO — A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest in the fatal shooting of a hair stylist and mother of six in Marquette Park.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and community leaders joined Tamiko Talbert’s family members Wednesday in their push to curb gun violence.

Police said Talbert was driving on the 7100 block of S. Artesian Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Friday when someone in the back seat of a black SUV fired shots. The woman was struck in the head and crashed into a parked vehicle.

She died Sunday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Talbert leaves behind a husband, six children and 13 grandchildren.

On Wednesday, loved ones hit the streets for answers, including her husband, Alfonzo Fleming, who is devastated by her death.

Preckwinkle said Cook County saw more than 1,000 homicides last year, 23% were women. That is double the previous year.