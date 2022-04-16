CHICAGO — Baskets upon baskets of sweet treats and toys were delivered Saturday for the Easter weekend.

It is the fifth year the Andrew Holmes Foundation has given away Easter baskets and the first for a gun lock giveaway, as well.

The crisis responder sees the impact of gun violence in the city. On Saturday his organization not only gave out 1,500 Easter baskets for children in the community, but also gave out 2,000 gun locks.

The reason for the gun lock giveaway is to help prevent accidental shootings.

U.S. Women’s Hockey champion Kendall Coyne Schofield and her NFL star husband Michael Scofield have been a part of this tradition for years.

“We’re not home often,” Coyle Schofield said. “…it’s an honor to be out here with others who want to bring change to a city we love so much.”

There was a lot of love to go around this Saturday on a weekend that celebrates a joyous holiday.