CHICAGO — A teenager was shot early Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the 15-year-old got into an argument with the driver of a blue SUV in the 7600 block of South Exchange.

The driver got out of the car and shot the teen in the face, chest and abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.