CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday on Chicago West Side.

Police said the boy was near the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison around 3:15 p.m. in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

He was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to fire officials.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.