15-year-old Glenbrook South student found stabbed in the chest: police

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenview police are investigating the village’s first murder since 2004 after a 15-year-old boy was found stabbed in the chest.

According to the police department, officers were called around 7 p.m. Wednesday night for a report of a person down in Glenview.

The teen was found lying on a grassy area with a puncture wound in his chest near the 1200 block of Greenwood Road. He was identified as 15-year-old Elias Valdez.

Valdez was hospitalized and died in surgery at Lutheran General Hospital.

A GoFundMe page shared online is raising money for the boy’s funeral expenses.

An email from Glenbrook South High School went out to students. School administrators say Valdez was a rising sophomore there and a member of the school’s wrestling team.

Valdez was described as a kind, charismatic young man who exhibited great leadership qualities.

Virtual support sessions are being offered for students.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glenview Police.