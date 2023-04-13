CHICAGO — The whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl reported missing in February remain unknown.

Leyla Brown was last seen near the 4500 block of S. Cicero on Feb. 20.

SEE ALSO | 12-year-old girl reported missing in Hermosa

Chicago police described the missing teen as 4-foot-11-inches, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Leyla Brown also has a tattoo of a cross on her right shoulder. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information can call the police at (312) 747-8380.