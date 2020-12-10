15-year-old girl injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the 15-year-old girl was in the front passenger seat of a car on the 4400 block of West 15th Street just before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night when a person in a white SUV opened fire.

The girl was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

There is no one in custody and the incident remains under investigation.